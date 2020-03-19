Attempted robbery by man carrying firearm

Police are investigating the incident. Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

A man armed with a firearm demanded staff hand over money at a store yesterday (Wednesday).

Police are investigating the incident which took place in Locking at around 5pm.

Officers state the weapon was not used and no-one was injured as a result of the attempted robbery.

The man left the store empty handed and was last seen getting into the passenger side of a silver Nissan X-Trail outside the shop.

CCTV enquiries are being undertaken as part of Avon and Somerset Constabulary’s investigation.

DS James Sherwin said: “Incidents such as this are extremely rare but no doubt this was a frightening episode for the staff involved.

Thankfully, nobody was injured.

“Our investigation is underway and we are looking at CCTV pictures to try to establish what happened.

“However, we are really keen to hear from anybody who witnessed what happened, those who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at that time or drove through the village and have dash cam footage.”

People with information about the incident are asked to call 101, or contact the force online and give reference number 5220064869.