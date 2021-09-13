Attempted theft at Weston charity shop

Published: 10:58 AM September 13, 2021

People are being asked to donate stock during trading hours after an attempted theft. - Credit: Google

A charity shop is urging supporters to donate goods when stores are open after an attempted theft in Weston.

A man attempted to steal furniture from outside Weston Hospicecare’s Devonshire Road shop in broad daylight on September 3.

The shop manager saw what happened and confronted the individual before the theft could be completed. He has now been banned from all Weston Hospicecare stores.

Director of retail, Emma Kings, said: “High street theft is, unfortunately and unacceptably, part and parcel of trading in 2021.

“However, it’s even more sickening when charity shops, especially in this case a hospice charity shop, are targeted because it’s not just the organisation being affected, it impacts people who need crucial support.

“So many people in our local community give generously to our hospice and we want to ensure we’re doing everything we can to protect those contributions.

“Therefore, we strongly encourage all of our amazing stock donors to donate goods, no matter its value, when our stores are open to ensure security."

To find out about the charity's home collection service for furniture donations, call 01934 423900.