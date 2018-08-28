Advanced search

Audi car recovered from lake after police find it submerged

PUBLISHED: 13:36 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:36 28 December 2018

The Audi was recovered on Thursday morning. Picture: ASPolice Sedgemoor

An expensive Audi sports car was found partially-submerged in the lakes of a Somerset park yesterday (Thursday).

The red Audi A3 was spotted in the water of Burnham-on-Sea’s Apex Park, in Marine Drive, at around 9am.

Police believe the car had been driven around the park overnight before being left in the water and retrieved by recovery contractors.

An Avon and Somerset Constabulary spokesman said: “We received a report of a car in the lake off Marine Drive in Burnham at about 9am.

“The vehicle was recovered from the water and no-one was inside it.”

An investigation is underway and anyone with information is urged call 101.

