Authors inspire at Weston Literary Festival

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 February 2019

Illustrator Duncan Beedie holding a children's workshop at the Museum during Weston Literary Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Illustrator Duncan Beedie holding a children's workshop at the Museum during Weston Literary Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Authors and illustrators have been captivating children’s imaginations at Weston Literary Festival.

Author Jenny Scott holding a children's dragon workshop at the Museum during Weston Literary Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTONAuthor Jenny Scott holding a children's dragon workshop at the Museum during Weston Literary Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The event, which is organised by Weston Town Council, runs until tomorrow (Friday).

Illustrator Duncan Beedie held a children’s workshop at Weston Museum based on his popular books which include The Bear Who Stared and The Lumberjack’s Beard.

Children also settled down to listen to stories from author Jenny Scott – who wrote the Sammy Rambles series of books about a boy and his dragon.

Author Jenny Scott holding a children's dragon workshop at the Museum during Weston Literary Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTONAuthor Jenny Scott holding a children's dragon workshop at the Museum during Weston Literary Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Rosie and Howard Smith will give a talk at the museum, in Burlington Street, tomorrow (Thursday) at 7pm. The couple, who wrote Weston-super-Mare in Watercolours – an alternative guide – will talk about the inspiration behind their books.

On Friday, Archers actress Sunny Ormonde will discuss what it is like behind the scenes on Radio 4’s popular soap opera at The Blakehay Theatre.

