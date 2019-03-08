Author to host autism book launch and networking day
PUBLISHED: 18:55 02 April 2019
Archant
An author will launch her book on autism and host a networking day about the condition this week.
Lauren Smith has high functioning autism and is studying for a degree in special education at the University of East London.
She has written a book about her experiences called Tick Tock: It’s Time To Listen, which will be launched at Weston Museum, in Burlington Street, tomorrow (Friday) from 5.30-7.30pm.
On Saturday, a networking day will take place at Locking Castle Church, in Jasmine Way, from 11.30-3.30pm.
This free event will include presentations from guest speakers and stalls covering topics such as how to use pets as therapy.
Lauren said: “My book features a series of poems documenting my experiences of navigating the education system as a young person with autism.
“There will be a chance to learn more about support services, listen to personal experiences and participate in well-being activities.”