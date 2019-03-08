'Successful' autism awareness weekend

Lauren Smith (right) with Lucy Smith of the Curly Hair Project. Picture: Jeremy Long (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

An autism awareness weekend has been hailed a ‘success’ by a mother and daughter.

Author Lauren Smith held a book launch at Weston Museum on Friday to promote her book, Tick Tock: It's Time To Listen, while the following day a networking event took place at Locking Castle Church.

Lauren has high functioning autism and is studying for a degree in special education at the University of East London.

The event included presentations from guest speakers and stalls covering topics such as sound healing with members of the Curly Hair Project, a social enterprise which supports people on the autistic spectrum also on hand.

Lauren's mum Sandra said they released lots of pleasing comments from members of the public.

She said: “We were really pleased with how both events went, Lauren managed to sell 55 books which was fantastic.

“We had very positive responses, it was a hugely successful weekend and we hope to make the networking day an annual event.”