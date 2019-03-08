Worle schoolgirl has hair cut on birthday to help cancer charity

Ava pictured with mum Claire and dad Nick, and the hair she is donating to the Little Princess Trust. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A girl from Worlebury had 10 inches of hair cut off on her 10th birthday to support a charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ava's hair getting the snip from hair stylist Emma Hill. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Ava's hair getting the snip from hair stylist Emma Hill. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Ava Jones' locks were chopped at 10am on Saturday for Little Princess Trust, which will use the hair to make wigs for children undergoing cancer treatment.

Her proud mother Claire Jones said: "Ava is such a caring child who always thinks of others.

"This has all been totally her idea.

Ava's hair getting the snip from hair stylist Emma Hill. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Ava's hair getting the snip from hair stylist Emma Hill. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"We both watched a video on The Little Princess Trust website and were reduced to tears.

"Ava said 'hair is free, it will grow. I would much rather a child with no hair to have it rather than me'."

Ava, who attends Worle Village Primary School, has raised £400 so far and her efforts mean a lot to Claire as her mother died from cancer 17 years ago,

Ava pictured measuring up her hair with mum Claire, dad Nick and little sister Elsie. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Ava pictured measuring up her hair with mum Claire, dad Nick and little sister Elsie. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Claire added: "Ava asks about her a lot, about what she was like, her personality etc. My husband (Nick) and I are so proud of her."