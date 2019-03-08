Advanced search

Worle schoolgirl has hair cut on birthday to help cancer charity

PUBLISHED: 18:28 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:28 21 October 2019

Ava pictured with mum Claire and dad Nick, and the hair she is donating to the Little Princess Trust. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Ava pictured with mum Claire and dad Nick, and the hair she is donating to the Little Princess Trust. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A girl from Worlebury had 10 inches of hair cut off on her 10th birthday to support a charity.

Ava's hair getting the snip from hair stylist Emma Hill. Picture: MARK ATHERTONAva's hair getting the snip from hair stylist Emma Hill. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Ava Jones' locks were chopped at 10am on Saturday for Little Princess Trust, which will use the hair to make wigs for children undergoing cancer treatment.

Her proud mother Claire Jones said: "Ava is such a caring child who always thinks of others.

"This has all been totally her idea.

Ava's hair getting the snip from hair stylist Emma Hill. Picture: MARK ATHERTONAva's hair getting the snip from hair stylist Emma Hill. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"We both watched a video on The Little Princess Trust website and were reduced to tears.

"Ava said 'hair is free, it will grow. I would much rather a child with no hair to have it rather than me'."

Ava, who attends Worle Village Primary School, has raised £400 so far and her efforts mean a lot to Claire as her mother died from cancer 17 years ago,

Ava pictured measuring up her hair with mum Claire, dad Nick and little sister Elsie. Picture: MARK ATHERTONAva pictured measuring up her hair with mum Claire, dad Nick and little sister Elsie. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Claire added: "Ava asks about her a lot, about what she was like, her personality etc. My husband (Nick) and I are so proud of her."

Most Read

BMW motorist clocked at 141mph as 200,000 drivers caught speeding on M5

More than 15,000 BMW drivers were caught speeding on the M5. Picture: Pixabay

New nursery opens in Weston

New nursery DaisyChain Childcare, Monkton Avenue, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Wife worried husband will return and ‘hurt’ her after he ‘completely trashed’ lounge

North Somerset Courthouse.

Free parking for Christmas shoppers announced

Parking fines will not be dished out in Sedgemoor at weekends in the run up to Christmas. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

PICTURES: Weston Beach Race welcomes hundreds of racers and spectators

Racers gathered to take part in the event

Most Read

BMW motorist clocked at 141mph as 200,000 drivers caught speeding on M5

More than 15,000 BMW drivers were caught speeding on the M5. Picture: Pixabay

New nursery opens in Weston

New nursery DaisyChain Childcare, Monkton Avenue, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Wife worried husband will return and ‘hurt’ her after he ‘completely trashed’ lounge

North Somerset Courthouse.

Free parking for Christmas shoppers announced

Parking fines will not be dished out in Sedgemoor at weekends in the run up to Christmas. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

PICTURES: Weston Beach Race welcomes hundreds of racers and spectators

Racers gathered to take part in the event

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Splitz Gym Club celebrate at Honiton Invitational

Splitz Gym Club members face the camera

Teacher helps save woman’s life who fell in water at town’s slipway

TKASA history teacher Nigel Smith.Picture: TKASA

PICTURES: Weston Beach Race welcomes hundreds of racers and spectators

Racers gathered to take part in the event

Helicopter rescue from Brean Down

The coastguard helicopter was called to Brean Down to rescue a walker who had fallen ill.

Worle schoolgirl has hair cut on birthday to help cancer charity

Ava pictured with mum Claire and dad Nick, and the hair she is donating to the Little Princess Trust. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists