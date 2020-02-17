Advanced search

Child sent to hospital after assault in Weston

PUBLISHED: 16:06 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:06 17 February 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on a child in Weston-super-Mare.

Archant

A 12-year-old boy was left needing hospital treatment for cuts and bruising after an assault in Weston.

The boy was punched and kicked after a motorcyclist accused him of damaging a car on February 16 in Milton Brow at around 4.45pm.

The boy was with two other children at the time of the incident.

At the scene, the passenger of a motorcycle jumped from the vehicle and accused the boy of damaging a car before he punched and kicked him.

Shortly after, another man wearing a white hoody and dark bottoms intervened.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward after the boy was assaulted in Weston.

Both the rider and passenger of the motorbike were described as being in their late teens and wore dark clothing.

The man who intervened was of a similar age.

The motorbike was orange and white and had an L-plate attached to it.

People who saw the incident, or have dashcam or CCTV footage which could help with the investigation, are being asked to get in touch through www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/contact or call 101 and quote the reference number 5220038542.

Alternatively, ring independent charity Crimestoppers on 08005 55111.

