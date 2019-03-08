Advanced search

Appeal launched to find 'vulnerable' missing person Mark Winterburn

PUBLISHED: 14:31 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:39 30 October 2019

Police have launched an appeal to find missing person Mark Winterburn.Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Police have launched an appeal to find missing person Mark Winterburn.Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Avon and Somerset Constabulary

'Vulnerable' 34-year-old man Mark Winterburn has gone missing in the area, and Avon and Somerset Constabulary has launched an urgent appeal to find him.

Mark Winterburn was last seen at 9am yesterday (Tuesday) in Burnham-on-Sea.

He was spotted on CCTV leaving his white Peugeot van along Burnham Esplanade near Marine Cove Gardens that same morning.

Mark is described as a white man of slim build with short, fair-coloured hair and has a scar on his right upper arm.

He was wearing a t-shirt, brown work shorts and brown boots when he went missing.

The force says Mark takes daily medication, but it is not known whether he has it with him, which may cause him to appear depressed or withdrawn.

The police would like Mark, or anyone who has spotted him, to contact them on 101 and quote the reference number 5219250721.

