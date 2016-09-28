Appeal to find missing 15-year-old boy
PUBLISHED: 11:39 08 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:39 08 December 2019
Avon and Somerset Constabulary
A teenager who has links to Weston has been missing since November.
Rueben Schultz, aged 15, has recently been seen in Bristol, but is known to visit Weston regularly.
He has been missing from his Gloucestershire home since November 23.
Police launched the appeal to find him yesterday evening (Saturday).
He is white, around 5ft 5inches tall, of medium build and has brown hair.
Rueben was last seen wearing a grey top and tracksuit trousers of the same colour with a blue stripe.
If you see Rueben, call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference number 5219272168.