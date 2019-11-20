Five arrested after police drugs raid

Police have arrested five people on suspicion of drug offences in Highbridge.Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

Four men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences after a police raid.

'A significant amount' of Class A and B drugs were seized from a number of Highbridge homes on Friday.

Operation Remedy officers and the area's neighbourhood policing team executed three warrants at the same number of houses in the town, after they discovered the addresses were used to supply drugs.

Officers also closed two additional homes in the area.

The people arrested, aged between 17 and 51, have since been released under investigation.

Operation Remedy spokesman, Sergeant Scott Minall, said: "Drug dealing is a blight on the community and we take the supply of illegal drugs extremely seriously.

"This operation was launched following community concerns about drug dealing in the area, and is the result of a coordinated effort between Operation Remedy officers and the neighbourhood policing teams to catch and apprehend drug dealers.

"We continue to work hard to remove drug dealers from our streets.

"I hope these arrests will reassure local communities and send a clear message that drug dealing will not be tolerated in Avon and Somerset."

Area commander for Somerset West, Chief Inspector Lisa Simpson, said: "We have zero-tolerance for the supply of drugs in our community, which naturally targets the most vulnerable people whom we work in partnership to protect.

"I hope the results of the police operation conducted by Operation Remedy will deter any drug dealers from continuing to operate on our streets.

"These actions will be followed up with a thorough investigation by the neighbourhood policing team while the anti social behaviour group will work with partner agencies to prevent these individuals using these addresses for criminal purposes.

"We want drug dealers to understand they are not welcome in our communities and we will stop them from operating at all cost".

Operation Remedy is a coordinated effort in Avon and Somerset by police to improve force performance to tackle burglary, knife crime and the illegal supply of drugs.