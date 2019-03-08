Breaking

Police close road in Weston town centre after assault leaves man in hospital

Police have closed Regent Street near Barclays Bank. Picture: Tom Wright Tom Wright

A street in Weston-super-Mare town centre has been cordoned off by police this morning (Thursday) following an assault in the early hours.

A man suffered a head injury during the incident and had to be taken to hospital for further treatment.

Regent Street is closed in both directions near Barclays Bank.

Cars are being diverted along High Street, Oxford Street and St James Street while the road is closed.

One police car is at the scene, while workmen could be seen hosing down the pavement and the bank's windows this morning.

An Avon and Somerset Constabulary spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a disturbance in Regent Street in Weston shortly before 2.30am.

"A man had been assaulted and suffered a head injury and has been taken to hospital.

"Police enquiries into the incident are continuing.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact us quoting reference number 5219240239."