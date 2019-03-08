Police seek man who helped woman in distress at station

The Sunnyside Road entrance to Weston Railway Station. Picture: Henry Woodsford Archant

A man who helped a woman in distress to safety in Weston-super-Mare is being sought be police.

Emergency services were called to Weston-super-Mare Railway Station this morning.

The woman was in need of help at Weston Railway Station this morning (Friday).

A man came to her aid to help her at about 6.20am before emergency services arrived at the scene.

An Avon and Somerset Constabulary spokesman said: "A member of the public went to speak to her and helped.

"The woman has been taken to hospital.

"We are keen to contact the member of the public who helped the woman.

"He left the scene without giving his details.

"We would like the man to contact us, quoting reference number 5219229368."

Anybody in distress can contact the Samaritans, day or night, for free by calling its helpline on 116123.