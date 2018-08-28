Advanced search

Suspect flees after man ‘stabbed’ outside Weston College

PUBLISHED: 15:29 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:40 08 January 2019

Police are investigating an incident outside Weston College in Weston-super-Mare.

Police are investigating an incident outside Weston College in Weston-super-Mare.

Archant

Police are hunting a suspect after a man was reportedly stabbed outside Weston College this afternoon (Tuesday).

Police are investigating an incident outside Weston College in Weston-super-Mare.

Officers were mobilised at around 1.40pm to reports of an assault in Knightstone Road, where the victim suffered a facial injury.

Police have confirmed the suspect left the scene, while unconfirmed reports from people who witnessed the attack suggest a blade was used.

A witness told the Mercury the assailant attacked the man from behind and ‘sliced his face open’.

A cordon is in place outside the Knightstone campus.

Police are investigating an incident outside Weston College in Weston-super-Mare.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary believes it is an ‘isolated incident’.

A spokesman said: “We were called to reports of an assault in Knightstone Road in Weston at about 1.40pm.

“A man has suffered an injury to his face.

“The suspect has left the scene.

Police are investigating an incident outside Weston College in Weston-super-Mare.

“Enquiries, into what is believed to be an isolated incident, are continuing.”

