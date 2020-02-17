Police appeal to trace witness of assault

Police hope to trace an off-duty doctor who came to the aid of an assualt victim in Banwell. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Police are appealing for help to trace a witness to an assault which led to a 63-year-old man needing hospital treatment for cuts and bruising to his head.

Officers would like to thank an off-duty doctor who stopped to help the injured man at the scene in Banwell.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary now want check whether she has any information which could help with the investigation.

The assault happened in Silver Moor Lane at about 1.45pm on New Year's Day.

A 39-year-old man was arrested on the day of the incident and remains under investigation.

Officers ask the doctor, or anyone with information which could help, to get in touch online via www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/contact or call 101, quoting reference number 5220000439.

Alternatively, they can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 08005 55111.