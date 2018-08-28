Avon and Somerset police launches recruitment drive for PCSOs

Avon and Somerset Constabulary has launched a recruitment drive for Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs).

The police are searching for people with the ‘right skills’ and a range of life experiences which they can bring to the role.

PCSOs support vulnerable people living in the community and work to resolve residents’ problems and concerns.

The force is offering successful applicants a starting salary of £19,719 – which includes being enrolled into a Government pension scheme.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Cullen said: “We are encouraging people from all backgrounds to apply as we want our PCSOs to be a reflection of the communities we serve.”

Applications are now open and close on Monday.

To apply, email pcsorecruitment@avonandsomerset.police.uk