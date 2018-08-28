Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Avon and Somerset police launches recruitment drive for PCSOs

PUBLISHED: 10:00 05 January 2019

Avon and Somerset police want new PCSOs to join the force. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Avon and Somerset police want new PCSOs to join the force. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Avon and Somerset Constabulary has launched a recruitment drive for Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs).

The police are searching for people with the ‘right skills’ and a range of life experiences which they can bring to the role.

PCSOs support vulnerable people living in the community and work to resolve residents’ problems and concerns.

The force is offering successful applicants a starting salary of £19,719 – which includes being enrolled into a Government pension scheme.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Cullen said: “We are encouraging people from all backgrounds to apply as we want our PCSOs to be a reflection of the communities we serve.”

Applications are now open and close on Monday.

To apply, email pcsorecruitment@avonandsomerset.police.uk

Most Read

Man suffers brain injury in club Boxing Day brawl

The brawl left Mark Anderson with a brain injury. Picture: Google Maps

Son faces jail for attack on teenager who has terrorised estate

(click on image for larger view) Lynette and Josh Goodwin & Matthew Bowen (mother and two sons) - Matthew pleaded guilty to assaulting Dean Mason who is well know in the area for a string of crimes.

Army called to Weston after suspected ‘bomb’ discovered on the beach

A father and son discovered what looked like an unexploded bomb on Weston beach. Picture: Weston Coastguard

Family pay tribute to woman killed in collision with van

Kinga Glowacka died in a crash in Wick St Lawrence on December 12

Weston-super-Mare artist’s studio plans submitted

Now vacated clothing shop Saltrock looks set to be converted into an artists studio. Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

Two people die after A13 crash

Two people have died after a car crash on the A13. Photo: Google Maps

Rogue Barking landlord renting illegally to six people fined £35,000

Sajid Afzil was found illegally renting his seven room property in Park Avenue to six people. Picture: Google

Child, 10, rescued after falling into the Barking Creek

Emergency services at the scene yesterday eveningt. Pic: Twitter@MPSBarkDag

Longbridge Road partially closed due to crash

Longbridge Road in Barking is partially closed after a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Police release e-fit after Chadwell Heath stabbing

Police have also released an e-fit of a man they wish to identify in connection with the stabbing. Photo: Met Police

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Golf: Worlebury toast Roy Connett winners

Roy Connett Salver winners Paul Lintern (left) and Ken Hanson with Club Captain Steve Taylor at Worlebury Golf Club

Supporters encouraged to make a will to raise cash for Weston Hospicecare

Ros Seymour at Weston Hospicecare.

Athletics: Ton-up for Eva at parkrun

Eva Wait ran her 100th parkrun at Weston during the festive holidays

Avon and Somerset police launches recruitment drive for PCSOs

Avon and Somerset police want new PCSOs to join the force. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Five things to do in Weston-super-Mare this weekend

Andre Rieu in concert. Picture: Manuela Scarpa/Photo Rio News
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists