Police officer recruitment begins

Archant

A recruitment process for new police officers has been launched by Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Anyone wishing to become a police constable has until 11.59pm on Monday night to complete the online application process.

A police spokesman said: "We want to hear from people who want to make a difference and will provide an outstanding service to our communities.

"You must be professional, friendly and able to build relationships with colleagues and your communities.

"You need to be enthusiastic, reliable, self-disciplined, flexible and confident enough to take control of situations."

The force is also seeking to hire additional police and community support officers and the deadline to apply for those positions is 11.59pm on November 13.

To find out how to apply for the roles, log on to www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/jobs-and-volunteering