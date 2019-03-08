Advanced search

Police officer recruitment begins

PUBLISHED: 16:45 08 November 2019

Archant

A recruitment process for new police officers has been launched by Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Anyone wishing to become a police constable has until 11.59pm on Monday night to complete the online application process.

A police spokesman said: "We want to hear from people who want to make a difference and will provide an outstanding service to our communities.

"You must be professional, friendly and able to build relationships with colleagues and your communities.

"You need to be enthusiastic, reliable, self-disciplined, flexible and confident enough to take control of situations."

The force is also seeking to hire additional police and community support officers and the deadline to apply for those positions is 11.59pm on November 13.

To find out how to apply for the roles, log on to www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/jobs-and-volunteering

Most Read

Banwell bypass finally gets green light as council receives £97m in Government funding

Village sign on Knightcott Road, Banwell.

New pub and kitchen opens in Weston town centre

Opening of the Fork 'n' Ale pub, Rich Frost, Sean Cummings, Andy Bidmead and Dave Turner. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Carnival: All you need to know...

Weston-super-Mare Carnival 2016. Picture: nodpics

Man seriously injured after collision in Weston

The pedestrian was seriously injured in the collision.

Free parking at two Weston car parks in run up to Christmas

Parking fines will not be dished out in North Somerset or Sedgemoor car parks at weekends in the run up to Christmas. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Banwell bypass finally gets green light as council receives £97m in Government funding

Village sign on Knightcott Road, Banwell.

New pub and kitchen opens in Weston town centre

Opening of the Fork 'n' Ale pub, Rich Frost, Sean Cummings, Andy Bidmead and Dave Turner. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Carnival: All you need to know...

Weston-super-Mare Carnival 2016. Picture: nodpics

Man seriously injured after collision in Weston

The pedestrian was seriously injured in the collision.

Free parking at two Weston car parks in run up to Christmas

Parking fines will not be dished out in North Somerset or Sedgemoor car parks at weekends in the run up to Christmas. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston AFC women put in encouraging display despite loss to Oldland Abbotonians

Action from Weston Ladies league game with Oldlands Abbotonians.

Weston men hit magnificent seven to seal back-to-back home wins in Central Two

Weston 1XI Hockey squad against Mendip

Rugby: Weston make trip to Maidenhead

Weston RFC (red) V Burnham on Sea. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston’s Ward sees England Over-70s to walking football glory on managerial debut

England over 70s and Wales over 70s at Merthyr's Penydarren Park.

Weston quintet lead South West England to title glory at National Championships

South West England celebrate winning the National Championships in Birmingham.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists