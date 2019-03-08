Police station 'to close in 2021/22'

Burnham-on -Sea Police Station. Archant

Burnham's police station could shut within 18 months.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary's Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens has previously said the force is looking to shut stations which are too big.

Burnham's facility, in Burnham Road, was at risk of closing a few years ago but was saved.

However, its long-term future looks uncertain, with police saying it could close in 2021/22, according to a freedom of information request.

Ms Mountstevens, in a estate strategy for 2016-20, said: "She added: "Many of the police stations are oversized and underutilised, costing considerable investment to ensure the buildings and facilities are compliant.

"Where this is the case, capital can be raised from the sale of these outdated and unsuitable stations and reinvested in local policing."

The force announced it was going to close its Weston base in 2014 and opened an enquiries desk at the Town Hall.