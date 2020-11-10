News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Avon and Somerset emergency services to collaborate during winter

Jacqueline Cadogan

Published: 3:37 PM November 10, 2020    Updated: 7:42 PM November 11, 2020
Avon fire and rescue will support the ambulance service with additional drivers.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service will provide extra support to South Western Ambulance Service (SWASFT) for the next four months.

With coronavirus cases on the increase, heading into winter, the fire service will provide extra drivers for ambulances.

The collaboration is a long-standing agreement between the National Employers, National Fire Chiefs Council and the Fire Brigades Union to support local authorities and the NHS.

Staff from across the service provided more than 230 shifts, driving ambulances and responding to over 700 incidents, during the initial virus outbreak. Chief fire officer Mick Crennell said: “It’s really important that we continue to work together where we can. Here at Avon Fire and Rescue Service we very much look forward to supporting our colleagues and communities through these trying times.”

SWASFT chief executive Will Warrender said: “We are delighted to have secured a second agreement with our fire service partners to work together during what we expect will be a challenging winter.”

