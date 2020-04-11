Police are appealing for a red Honda Jazz which struck two cyclists

A adult male and boy were knocked from their bikes Archant

Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses to a fail to stop incident in Burnham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident happened yesterday at 6.40pm yesterday (April 10) in Stoddens Road.

A family of three were cycling along the road when a car drove up behind them and struck the adult male and boy, knocking them from their bikes.

They sustained minor injuries, which did not require hospital treatment.

The vehicle which failed to stop is a red Honda Jazz, believed to be a 2009-2012 model, which will have visible damage to the nearside.

A spokesman for the police said: “We would like the driver – or anyone spotting the damaged vehicle – to contact us, quoting reference 5220079963.”