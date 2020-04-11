Advanced search

Police are appealing for a red Honda Jazz which struck two cyclists

PUBLISHED: 12:48 11 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:48 11 April 2020

A adult male and boy were knocked from their bikes

A adult male and boy were knocked from their bikes

Archant

Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses to a fail to stop incident in Burnham.

The incident happened yesterday at 6.40pm yesterday (April 10) in Stoddens Road.

A family of three were cycling along the road when a car drove up behind them and struck the adult male and boy, knocking them from their bikes.

They sustained minor injuries, which did not require hospital treatment.

The vehicle which failed to stop is a red Honda Jazz, believed to be a 2009-2012 model, which will have visible damage to the nearside.

A spokesman for the police said: “We would like the driver – or anyone spotting the damaged vehicle – to contact us, quoting reference 5220079963.”

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Eight more cases of coronavirus in North Somerset

A man in Cranbrook has been struck downw ith sspected coronavirus.

Third patient dies of coronavirus at Weston General Hospital

A man in Cranbrook has been struck downw ith sspected coronavirus.

Nine more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

The number of cases in North Somerset has increased by nine in 24 hours.

Drive-thru and delivery services keep beer flowing

Pitchfork Brewery have opened as a drive-thru brewery. Picture: Mark Atherton

THERE WITH YOU: Family-run businesses offering free meals and delivery for NHS workers and vulnerable customers

Hayers Meadvale store front.

Most Read

Eight more cases of coronavirus in North Somerset

A man in Cranbrook has been struck downw ith sspected coronavirus.

Third patient dies of coronavirus at Weston General Hospital

A man in Cranbrook has been struck downw ith sspected coronavirus.

Nine more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

The number of cases in North Somerset has increased by nine in 24 hours.

Drive-thru and delivery services keep beer flowing

Pitchfork Brewery have opened as a drive-thru brewery. Picture: Mark Atherton

THERE WITH YOU: Family-run businesses offering free meals and delivery for NHS workers and vulnerable customers

Hayers Meadvale store front.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Police are appealing for a red Honda Jazz which struck two cyclists

A adult male and boy were knocked from their bikes

Donated headband project launched to protect hospital staff from virus

NHS workers fighting coronavirus at Weston General Hospital.Picture: Suzie Reed

Community group raises £13,000 for a hospital ventilator

Community fundraising for Weston hospital raised money for an ECG machine

The Friday Sporting Quiz - how much do you know about sport?

Sports Quiz header

Student features at BBC Crufts show

Makayla Nunn at Crufts. Picture: Shane Dean
Drive 24