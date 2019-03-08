Avon and Somerset police are recruiting for PCSO

PCSO Remi Prierra has been in the role for 11 years Archant

Avon and Somerset Constabulary are looking for people to join the police community team.

The role of Police Community Support Officers (PCSO) involves building relationships with residents and supporting vulnerable people.

Candidates from various backgrounds are being encouraged to apply, whether they have worked for another blue light organisation, recently left college or university or returning to work.

The position offers flexible working patterns, which can help those with children and to maintain a positive work-life balance.

Successful applicants will earn a starting salary of £20,115 plus shift pay, allowances and enrol on a Government pension scheme.

Applications opened online on Monday at noon and will close at midnight July 28.

Weston PCSO Remi Prierra, said the role broadens your knowledge, enhances your interpersonal and communication skills.

He said: "The role enables you to be the bridge between the police and community.

"I also wanted to make a difference in regards to the negative perception of the BAME - black and minority ethnic - the community had about the police."

Remi was a semi-professional footballer for Paulton Rovers, Slimbridge, Chipping Norton and others before joining the police.

He added: "I have no regrets in joining the police and doing this role.

"The role broadens your knowledge and you would be provided with excellent training from some excellent experts.

"It's an opportunity of a lifetime and it cannot be missed, if you're looking for a career with a decent wage and the opportunity to make an impact within your community, this is it."

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Cullen said being a PCSO is an exciting, rewarding and diverse job.

He said: "Our PCSOs are hugely valued members of the policing family and are the bedrock of policing in Avon and Somerset.

"We're encouraging people from all backgrounds to apply as we want our PCSOs to reflect the communities we serve.

"We need people with different perspectives and experiences working for us, so we can deliver the best possible service to the public."