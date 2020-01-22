'Sudden death' of woman in Somerset village 'not suspicious'
PUBLISHED: 10:56 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:56 22 January 2020
Police are not treating the sudden death of a woman in a Somerset village on Saturday evening as suspicious.
Emergency services visited an address in Watchfield, near Highbridge, following the incident on Saturday at around 11.30pm.
A spokesman at Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: "Emergency services were called to an address in Watchfield on Saturday at 11.30pm, following the sudden death of a woman.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious.
"We're now carrying out enquiries on behalf of the Coroner's office.
"Our thoughts are with the woman's family at this difficult time."