'Sudden death' of woman in Somerset village 'not suspicious'

PUBLISHED: 10:56 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:56 22 January 2020

Police are not treating the sudden death of a woman in a Somerset village on Saturday evening as suspicious.

Emergency services visited an address in Watchfield, near Highbridge, following the incident on Saturday at around 11.30pm.

A spokesman at Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: "Emergency services were called to an address in Watchfield on Saturday at 11.30pm, following the sudden death of a woman.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious.

"We're now carrying out enquiries on behalf of the Coroner's office.

"Our thoughts are with the woman's family at this difficult time."

