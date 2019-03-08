Police seek owner of stolen bike

The bike was found in Weston-super-Mare town centre by police officers on Sunday evening. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Police are trying to find a cyclist who owns a suspected stolen yellow racing bike after recovering it.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary launched an appeal yesterday (Tuesday) to track down the person whose bike had been taken from them.

Its spokesman said: “We’re appealing for help to reunite the owner with a bike that has been recovered in Weston town centre.

“The bike – a yellow Carrera Road Pro RX racing bike – is believed to have been stolen

“It was recovered in Regent Street in the town centre on Sunday at 8.30pm.

“We are keen to locate the owner of the bike.

“If you are able to help, please contact us quoting reference 5219075689.

“Police enquiries are continuing.”