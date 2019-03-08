Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police seek owner of stolen bike

PUBLISHED: 07:46 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 07:46 10 April 2019

The bike was found in Weston-super-Mare town centre by police officers on Sunday evening. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

The bike was found in Weston-super-Mare town centre by police officers on Sunday evening. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Police are trying to find a cyclist who owns a suspected stolen yellow racing bike after recovering it.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary launched an appeal yesterday (Tuesday) to track down the person whose bike had been taken from them.

Its spokesman said: “We’re appealing for help to reunite the owner with a bike that has been recovered in Weston town centre.

“The bike – a yellow Carrera Road Pro RX racing bike – is believed to have been stolen

“It was recovered in Regent Street in the town centre on Sunday at 8.30pm.

“We are keen to locate the owner of the bike.

“If you are able to help, please contact us quoting reference 5219075689.

“Police enquiries are continuing.”

Most Read

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Driver dies after crashing into ditch

Police are appealing for witnesses follwing a fatal crash on B3151 Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Weston man given community order after smashing cars with sledgehammer and animal bone

Oakley was made the subject of a one-year community order. Picture: Mark Atherton

Gas leak closes supermarket

Fire engine at the Tesco's express store in the Boulevard. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Readers react to council’s Tropicana bid failure

The council's bid to revamp the Tropicana was unsuccessful

Most Read

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Driver dies after crashing into ditch

Police are appealing for witnesses follwing a fatal crash on B3151 Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Weston man given community order after smashing cars with sledgehammer and animal bone

Oakley was made the subject of a one-year community order. Picture: Mark Atherton

Gas leak closes supermarket

Fire engine at the Tesco's express store in the Boulevard. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Readers react to council’s Tropicana bid failure

The council's bid to revamp the Tropicana was unsuccessful

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Arrests made in £2m crackdown on drug and knife crime

Several arrests have been made by Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Police seek owner of stolen bike

The bike was found in Weston-super-Mare town centre by police officers on Sunday evening. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Hate crime offences on the rise in Avon and Somerset

Almost a quarter of hate crimes went unpunished in Avon and Somerset in a year's period.

Save Weston A&E ‘concerned’ by long-term idea to scrap A&E

Protest by Save Weston A&E, outside the CCG meeting being held at the Royal Hotel, back in February. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Milton Jones Genius Comedy Night Review: Be Our Guest

Steve Bennett, Steve N Allen, Milton Jones, and Lauren Pattison with Genius Event's' Trish Caller. Picture: Genius PR and Events
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists