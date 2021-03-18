Police launch football boots initiative

Published: 2:52 PM March 18, 2021

An Avon and Somerset police constable has launched a new initiative for youngsters.

Neighbourhood Constable Ryan Day has launched the caring for the community football boots initiative, which aims to give more children in Bristol and North Somerset access to suitable football and rugby boots so that they can take part in extra-curricular activities.

After nearly a year since schools first closed to help stop the spread of Covid-19, many children have outgrown their football and rugby boots, and smaller sizes would sometimes be thrown away or left in cupboards.

Ryan created the initiative to encourage anyone with old or unused football and rugby boots to donate them at pre-approved drop-off points.

The boots are then passed onto children who do not have suitable sports footwear, which can often exclude them from taking part in extra-curricular activities.

Ryan said: "Coronavirus has had a huge financial impact on many families throughout the country, and giving another young person the opportunity to make use of a perfectly good pair of boots can only be a good thing.

"This initiative is all about caring for the community, and aims to give outgrown boots a second life and limit the need for families to buy brand new, and often expensive football and rugby boots. It also provides an opportunity for families with unwanted boots to give back to the community and improve the lives of others.”

“Part of our approach to policing during Covid is to inspire and encourage members of the public to be good neighbours and to look after one another, which is what this initiative is all about.

"We want to encourage people to donate their old boots to others in their communities who will be able to reuse them and get continued use from them.”

The initiative is being supported by Avon and Somerset Police and the Cabot Learning Federation (CLF).

The donated boots will be distributed to schools across the area within the CLF and given to students who do not have their own boots.

The boots can currently be dropped off at the Winterstoke 100 Academy, in Beaufighter Road, from Monday to Friday between 9am-5pm.

Any donated boots need to be weatherproof, in good condition and in sizes two to 11. People should only donate boots in line with the current government Covid-19 regulations.