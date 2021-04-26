Chief Constable names police horse Worlebury at official ceremony

Published: 12:43 PM April 26, 2021

An Avon and Somerset police horse was officially named after the area of Worlebury.

Chief Constable Andy Marsh renamed the newly qualified member of the mounted section, who was previously known as Larry, at an informal ceremony, which took place in Worlebury Woods on Friday.

Police Horse (PH) Worlebury is an eight-year-old Irish sports horse who travelled from Ireland to join the Avon and Somerset mounted section in May 2020.

While PH Worlebury has the demeanour of a sporty horse and a physique built for eventing, he has shown a very laid back temperament since joining the team – perfect for training to be a police horse.

PC Helen Watkins, who lives in Worlebury and is one of the force's most experienced riders, chose PH Worlebury’s name.

PC Watkins qualified as a mounted police officer in 1995 and joined the section full time in 1997. Her dedication and efforts to the force were recognised during the naming ceremony where she received a certificate on behalf of the Chief Constable of Gloucestershire, Rod Hansen, who is the national lead on mounted policing, showing appreciation for her years of service.

Police horse Worlebury and Chief Constable Andy Marsh. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

PH Worlebury is an affectionate horse who enjoys receiving cuddles from his riders and will be looking forward to the end of coronavirus restrictions when he will once again enjoy the public giving him a pat and some much-deserved love and attention.

He has helped the section patrol all areas of Avon and Somerset, helping to educate and explain coronavirus restrictions in the parks and on the beaches where other police units find harder to reach.

The police have a tradition of naming their horses after places or people within the force area, as well as having two horses, PH Windsor and PH Jubilee, named by the Queen during previous visits to Somerset.

Mounted section sergeant, Ed Amor, said: “Renaming Larry PH Worlebury is an ode and tribute to one of our most dedicated, experienced and hard-working team members.

"Throughout her years of service, PC Watkins has trained a number of police horses to the highest of standards and consequently contributed significantly towards improving police visibility and making our communities a safer place for everyone.”