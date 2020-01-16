Advanced search

Do you recognise these power tools?

PUBLISHED: 14:22 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:22 16 January 2020

Avon and Somerset Constabulary wants to reunite the owners of tools which were seized in Weston.Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

Avon and Somerset Constabulary

People who own a variety of power tools in North Somerset are being urged to come forward after police seized various electrical items from a garage in Weston.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary recovered a large number of tools from a garage in Severn Road, which the force is trying to reunite with its owners.

Officers reported a series of van break-ins in North Somerset in the past 12 months, where electrical power tools have been targeted.

Police believe the stolen items could have been taken as a result of more than one theft.

The stolen tools include a Stihl chainsaw, Kennedy professional tool box, a Makita holdall as well as an angle grinder, cordless screwdriver and circular saw made by the same brand.

Police also wish to find the owner of a JD Sports bag, which contains various items including a Stihl disc cutter, Makita nail gun, as well as a jigsaw and disc sander by the same brand.

Paslode nail guns and other items were also recovered by the force.

The constabulary is keen to hear from anyone who has had tools taken which are similar to those listed above.

If you have seen the items, contact the police on 101 and quote reference number 5219287205.

