Floyd’s death ‘appalling’, says crime commissioner

PUBLISHED: 15:31 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:31 05 June 2020

Black Lives Matter protests have taken place across the globe. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Black Lives Matter protests have taken place across the globe. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The killing of George Floyd in the United States was a ‘grave injustice’, according to Avon and Somerset’s Police and Crime Commissioner.

Sue Mountstevens said people ‘must all work together for human rights to effect change in society’.

Ms Mountstevens said: “There have been a number of high profile incidents in the United States, which have shone a light on the grave injustices experienced by people from African-American communities, and black and minority ethnic people all over the world, at the hands of the police and the criminal justice system.

“Most recently, the awful events in Minnesota which resulted in the death of George Floyd in appalling circumstances for which a police officer has been dismissed and charged with murder.

“Understandably, people are angry and upset and that has manifested itself in protests and also some terrible outbreaks of violence and disorder in many places across America.

“Here in Avon and Somerset, our communities join others all over the world with expressions of solidarity in their frustration and anger at the senselessness and injustice of these travesties.

“This is not just a matter for people from Black and Minority Ethnic (BAME) communities. We must all work together for human rights to effect change in society.”

A peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration took place on Weston seafront on June 6.

Attendees left signs and messages outside the Tropicana and moved on immediately afterwards, as opposed to forming a crowd, to maintain social distancing.

Ms Mountstevens added: “The global pandemic has highlighted the disparities and divides along racial and socio-economic lines and the disproportionate impact Covid-19 has had on many communities. We must work to change the circumstances that create and compound those undeniable inequalities.

“This is a stark reminder that we still have so much to do.

“I will do all I can to listen to everyone in our communities, especially the quiet voices that are not heard or represented.

“I will continue to hold Chief Constable Andy Marsh, and his officers, to account to ensure that the police service is addressing disparities faced by those communities.

“We must stand together to fight for a stronger, fairer society built on a foundation of unity and equity.”

