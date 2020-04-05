Urgent appeal for PPE in Avon and Somerset

Council appeals for face masks, gloves and aprons to protect care workers. Archant

Avon and Somerset Local Resilience Forum has renewed it appeal for help from local Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suppliers

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Any businesses that have stock which could be used are also urged to get in touch.

The key items required are water repellent surgical face masks, non-latex gloves, disposable plastic aprons and eye protection, and hand sanitizer (minimum 60 per cent alcohol content).

Pat Flaherty, chief executive of Somerset County Council and Avon and Somerset Local Resilience Forum spokesperson, said: “Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is vital to help protect our frontline workers, allowing them to continue delivering critical services in the community, whilst also limiting the spread of this disease.

“We are aware that national supply chains are under significant pressure and that every effort is being made to fix the problem. However, we are very concerned that some of our critical services do not have the supplies they need.

“As we continue to escalate this urgent issue to Government, through all available channels, we are attempting to source our own supplies locally so that we can continue to deliver critical services.

“As a short-term measure, we are asking local businesses for any support that they can provide with supplies of PPE. If any are able to help, we would urge them to get in touch.”

Any businesses that can help with the supply of PPE is asked to e-mail COVIDdonations@avonandsomerset.police.uk