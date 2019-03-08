Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Increase in children carrying knives

PUBLISHED: 07:55 25 March 2019

Police took action against 73 children in the 12 months ending September 2018. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Police took action against 73 children in the 12 months ending September 2018. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Archant

One in six people convicted or cautioned across Avon and Somerset for knife crimes last year were children.

Ministry of Justice figures show police took action against 73 youngsters for either carrying a knife as a weapon or threatening someone with one in the 12 months ending in September.

Of those, eight had committed one previous knife offence and overall, 16 per cent of the offences were committed by children.

Across the area, 70 children were convicted or cautioned for carrying a sharp object, while three used a knife to threaten someone.

MORE: Police step up knife crime prevention in Weston.

There were 38 people aged 10-15 in 2017-18 caught, while 35 were 16 or 17 years old.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary Chief Inspector Zoe Chegwyn, force lead for knife crime, said: “We will step up our efforts in schools and youth clubs during this week of action, where officers will deliver hard-hitting workshops which really bring home the impact knives can have on families and communities.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Tears of joy’ as campaigners win housing fight due to safety fears

Zena Simmons and Helen Kerr-Wilbur were delighted with the council vote.

‘Idyllic gateway faces destruction’ warn critics of Persimmon’s plan

The proposed site off Moor Road is a gateway which should be protected, according to campaigners in Yatton. Picture: Steve Bridger

PREVIEW: More than 1,000 people set to run Weston’s half marathon tomorrow

James Cracknell at Weston Grand Pier to promote Weston super Half Marathon.

Readers react to Weston town hall’s new Knife amnesty bin

The new knife surrender bin at Weston's town hall. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Weston youngster raises money for charity after mother’s death

Eddie Powell received gift vouchers from Costa Coffee. Picture: Shane Dean

Most Read

‘Tears of joy’ as campaigners win housing fight due to safety fears

Zena Simmons and Helen Kerr-Wilbur were delighted with the council vote.

‘Idyllic gateway faces destruction’ warn critics of Persimmon’s plan

The proposed site off Moor Road is a gateway which should be protected, according to campaigners in Yatton. Picture: Steve Bridger

PREVIEW: More than 1,000 people set to run Weston’s half marathon tomorrow

James Cracknell at Weston Grand Pier to promote Weston super Half Marathon.

Readers react to Weston town hall’s new Knife amnesty bin

The new knife surrender bin at Weston's town hall. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Weston youngster raises money for charity after mother’s death

Eddie Powell received gift vouchers from Costa Coffee. Picture: Shane Dean

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Increase in children carrying knives

Police took action against 73 children in the 12 months ending September 2018. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

‘Tears of joy’ as campaigners win housing fight due to safety fears

Zena Simmons and Helen Kerr-Wilbur were delighted with the council vote.

PICTURES: Messy art workshops

Make A Mess! Arts' workshop at 73 Weston High Street.

Readers react to Weston town hall’s new Knife amnesty bin

The new knife surrender bin at Weston's town hall. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

‘Idyllic gateway faces destruction’ warn critics of Persimmon’s plan

The proposed site off Moor Road is a gateway which should be protected, according to campaigners in Yatton. Picture: Steve Bridger
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists