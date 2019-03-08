Increase in children carrying knives

Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

One in six people convicted or cautioned across Avon and Somerset for knife crimes last year were children.

Ministry of Justice figures show police took action against 73 youngsters for either carrying a knife as a weapon or threatening someone with one in the 12 months ending in September.

Of those, eight had committed one previous knife offence and overall, 16 per cent of the offences were committed by children.

Across the area, 70 children were convicted or cautioned for carrying a sharp object, while three used a knife to threaten someone.

There were 38 people aged 10-15 in 2017-18 caught, while 35 were 16 or 17 years old.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary Chief Inspector Zoe Chegwyn, force lead for knife crime, said: “We will step up our efforts in schools and youth clubs during this week of action, where officers will deliver hard-hitting workshops which really bring home the impact knives can have on families and communities.”