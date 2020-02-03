Advanced search

Wildlife Crime Officer takes to role like duck to water

PUBLISHED: 16:00 03 February 2020

PC Pete Wills completes first month as Wildlife Crime Officer

PC Pete Wills completes first month as Wildlife Crime Officer

Avon and Somerset Police

North Somerset Wildlife crime officer PC Pete Wills has completed his month on the job.

PC Wills previously spent more than two decades patrolling the Burnham-On-Sea area.

His latest role has seen him take to the countryside in which he grew up, something he calls 'a dream job'.

Wills said: "I was brought up on the Somerset Levels by keen walkers and conservationists.

"I'm really pleased to be given this opportunity, and I am excited about being in a role where I am guaranteed to get my boots dirty."

Wildlife crime refers to any acts that break a law protecting the UK's wild plants and animals.

"Wildlife crime is generally under-reported, so a big part of my role is about raising the profile," Wills said.

Five officers work alongside Wills as advisors.

To report a wildlife crime visit www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/wildlife-crime

