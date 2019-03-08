Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'Troubled' teenager struck by train 20 minutes after texting mum

PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 April 2019

An inquest into his death was held at Avon Coroner's Court in Flax Bourton.

An inquest into his death was held at Avon Coroner's Court in Flax Bourton.

Archant

A ‘very troubled’ Weston teenager – who died after being struck by a train – had a ‘difficult relationship with social media’, an inquest has heard.

Ben Simms, aged 18, endured a 'complex history' of mental health issues before taking his own life on the railway line between the Oldmixon and Coronation estates on August 21.

The former Weston College student, of Dunster Crescent, left his home shortly after 4pm before being hit half an hour later.

Mr Simms informed his mother, Sarah, of his intentions by text 20 minutes before his death.

She told the inquest: “Something happened when he was about 16 – I don't know what. It coincided with him using his phone a lot for social media.

“His behaviour had been erratic. He could be the nicest boy, but when he was in a negative space he was frightening.

“He left (the house) before texting me saying he was going to his father's to stay. He then sent me a text to say he was at the tracks.”

Mrs Simms called the police, but officers were unable to locate her son before he died.

The court heard Mr Simms suffered mental health issues for years, battling bullying at school, low self-esteem, self-harm and suicidal thoughts.

Mental health social worker Abiodun Adigun worked with the aspiring bricklayer at the Coast Resource Centre in Weston.

He said: “He had been depressed for a number of years.

“His negative thoughts got more difficult to manage.”

Three months before his death, Mr Simms was diagnosed with an antisocial personality disorder.

Mrs Simms hid all sharp knives and bleach in the house amid threats he would take his own life.

Assistant coroner Robert Sowersby concluded Mr Simms' death was a suicide at Avon Coroners Court on April 11.

He said: “Ben was clearly  a very troubled young man and tragically took his own life.

“He clearly had a difficult relationship with social media.

“Sadly we don't know what upset him so much on the day but he took it in his own mind to take his own life.”

Mrs Simms' call to the police to report her son's intentions was graded a 'priority' incident – where police aim to attend within an hour – by the 999 call-handler.

The coroner was critical the call did not get a faster response, but he 'could not envisage a situation where the police could have prevented this death'.

Most Read

Busy day for Weston Coastguard after car cut-off by tide

The car cut-off by the tide. Picture: Weston Coastguard

‘Troubled’ teenager struck by train 20 minutes after texting mum

An inquest into his death was held at Avon Coroner's Court in Flax Bourton.

BREAKING: Weston relegated from National League South

Weston have been relegated from the National League South.

‘Devastated’ family put up £1k reward to find Bean the dog

Bean the dog is missing and there is a £1,000 reward for her safe return.

PICTURE PAST: April 18, 1969 – RNLI lifeboat ‘severely damaged’ in storm

Pictured with their special decorated Easter eggs are pupils of Kewstoke Primary School. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Most Read

Busy day for Weston Coastguard after car cut-off by tide

The car cut-off by the tide. Picture: Weston Coastguard

‘Troubled’ teenager struck by train 20 minutes after texting mum

An inquest into his death was held at Avon Coroner's Court in Flax Bourton.

BREAKING: Weston relegated from National League South

Weston have been relegated from the National League South.

‘Devastated’ family put up £1k reward to find Bean the dog

Bean the dog is missing and there is a £1,000 reward for her safe return.

PICTURE PAST: April 18, 1969 – RNLI lifeboat ‘severely damaged’ in storm

Pictured with their special decorated Easter eggs are pupils of Kewstoke Primary School. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Latest from the Weston Mercury

‘Troubled’ teenager struck by train 20 minutes after texting mum

An inquest into his death was held at Avon Coroner's Court in Flax Bourton.

Cricket: Somerset hold off Glamorgan in tense finish

Somerset's James Hildreth in batting action (pic Anthony Devlin/PA)

BREAKING: Weston relegated from National League South

Weston have been relegated from the National League South.

Readers have their say on new town centre child safety scheme

Beverly Tucker from Weston Town Centre Partnership and Weston BID with the Weston Childsafe scheme poster and wristbands. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston-based charity raises £10k

More than £10,000 was raised. Picture: Scott Daniels
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists