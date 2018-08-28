Woman rescued after chimney fire

Firefighters tackling a chimney fire in Shipham. Archant

Four crews tackled a chimney fire at a house in Shipham yesterday (Monday).

Firefighters from Cheddar, Winscombe, Weston-super-Mare and Wells were called to The Square just before 3pm after a number of people rang to report smoke billowing from the roof of a house.

Crews from Avon Fire and Rescue Service evacuated one elderly lady from the ground floor of the property – she was not inured and did not require further medical treatment.

The chimney fire was caused by a log burner on the ground floor of the two-storey building.