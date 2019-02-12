Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Crews tackle roof fire in Weston

PUBLISHED: 08:12 14 February 2019

Crews called to fire at a terraced property in Furland Road.

Crews called to fire at a terraced property in Furland Road.

Archant

Firefighters tackled a fire on the roof of a terraced house in Weston-super-Mare last night (Wednesday).

Crews from Avon Fire and Rescue Service were called out to a fire at the property in Furland Road, Milton, at 6.16pm.

Firefighters from Weston, Yatton and Winscombe attended and discovered a small fire on the flat roof at the rear of the property.

Crews used a triple ladder extension to reach the blaze and buckets of water to extinguish the flames.

The ground floor of the property is used as a beauty salon, while the first floor contains a flat.

The caused of the fire is believed to be accidental.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Parents warned to be ‘vigilant’ after man follows teen girls home from school

Front Street. Picture: Google

Weston house burgled twice in one week

Burglars targeted the house twice in one week.

DIY SOS to visit Weston-super-Mare to help ‘inspirational’ family

Cat and Chris Sweet with the children Henry, Louisa and Max. Picture: BBC

Charges to be introduced at revamped seafront car parks

Sand Road Car Park in Sandbay, reopening after refusbishment by North Somerset. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston woman who impersonated police officer to steal from ‘vulnerable’ pensioner jailed

Tracey Hayward. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Most Read

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship loss against Preston

Declan Rudd denied Marco Stiepermann from the penalty spot Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Dog who was ‘passed around from home to home’ in need of family of his own

Beano needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Boutique hotel and glamping site proposed for Winscombe

Mooseheart Winscombe.

Fog warning issued for Weston

Drivers are being warned to take care due to fog.

Father says ‘no need’ for 60mph limit on A-road where daughter died as council promises upgrades

Locking people and supporters walking along the A371 in honour of young road accident victim April Reeves.

PICTURES: Messy church in Worle

Messy church at Worle Baptist Church. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Crews tackle roof fire in Weston

Crews called to fire at a terraced property in Furland Road.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists