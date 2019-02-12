Crews tackle roof fire in Weston
PUBLISHED: 08:12 14 February 2019
Archant
Firefighters tackled a fire on the roof of a terraced house in Weston-super-Mare last night (Wednesday).
Crews from Avon Fire and Rescue Service were called out to a fire at the property in Furland Road, Milton, at 6.16pm.
Firefighters from Weston, Yatton and Winscombe attended and discovered a small fire on the flat roof at the rear of the property.
Crews used a triple ladder extension to reach the blaze and buckets of water to extinguish the flames.
The ground floor of the property is used as a beauty salon, while the first floor contains a flat.
The caused of the fire is believed to be accidental.