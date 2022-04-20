News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Fire service launches probe over 'disturbing' social media video

person

Paul Jones

Published: 8:25 AM April 20, 2022
Updated: 8:58 AM April 20, 2022
Avon Fire & Rescue has launched an investigation

Avon Fire & Rescue has launched an investigation - Credit: Avon Fire & Rescue

A probe has been launched into 'disturbing' video on social media which it is claimed features a member of Avon Fire & Rescue staff.

Details of the video have not been released, but the service says it is investigating the footage. 

A statement from Avon Fire & Rescue said: "We are aware of a video circulating on social media, allegedly involving a member of Avon Fire & Rescue Service staff. 

"The footage is understandably disturbing and we take matters like this very seriously. 

"We have instigated a full internal employment investigation into the matter and will fully cooperate with any police investigations. 

"While this takes place, we would encourage people not to further speculate on social media, to ensure a full and fair investigation is carried out. 

"As this incident is now subject to investigation, we cannot comment further on this matter at this time."

