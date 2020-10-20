Top award for Uphill campsite and marine centre

Uphill Wharf Campsite and Marine Centre. Archant

Uphill Wharf Campsite and Marine Centre has been named best in the South West.

The business has been named best campsite and marine centre in this year’s South West Enterprise Awards, which are hosted by SME News.

Katy and Robin Gameson, who took over the site in October last year, are delighted their hard work has paid off after spending 12 months transforming the business.

They said: “It has clearly been difficult over lockdown but we have an amazing customer base both marine and campsite side.

“We have quickly learnt on the job as we were only given two days with the previous owner to learn the ropes so we hit the ground running, but sometimes that is the best way.

“We have introduced double the amount of all weather pitches for all year round tourer units for the campsite, and are planning to totally revamp the marine centre and pontoons.

“We also work closely with the local services providing our lake for practice for the fire brigade and working closely with border force on a regular basis.

“We have taken on a big project but we have loved every minute.

“It’s been a tough few months, with rain for five months, storms to deal with and then lockdown, but we have kept going and we are coming through the other side.”

The couple set up a website and social media platforms for the site, which has been a huge asset with around 75 per cent of their bookings being taken online or through email.

Katy and Robin, who have two sons aged nine and four, said moving and buying the business was a ‘massive upheaval’ for their children but stressed what a warm welcome they have been given by the people of Uphill.

They said: “We have had such positive feedback from the village of Uphill also and it has been lovely to be welcomed with open arms.

“We were emailed a couple of months ago from SME News letting us know we had been nominated for this award.

“We are truly grateful to people as we are working so hard to make this site a success and to be put forward had really lifted our spirits.

“Then to actually win is an amazing feeling, especially what we have gone through since taking over and especially in our first year.”