£2.5m Italian Gardens redevelopment wins national accolade

The award being presented to councillors Donald Davies and Mike Bell. Picture: North Somerset Council North Somerset Council

A major industrial award has been presented to Weston for its £2.5million Italian Gardens redesign.

North Somerset Council was presented with the award on May 30 after being shortlisted in the Street Design Awards 2019 for its work on the Italian Gardens.

The prizes recognise innovation and best practice in street design schemes across the UK and are organised by the Local Government News, with the authority becoming the overall victor.

Deputy leader, councillor Mike Bell, said: "This award recognises the hard work put in by a dedicated team to transform the Italian Gardens.

"I'm delighted this accolade helps raise the profile of Weston town centre as a focal point for events and activities. "I look forward to the council completing further improvements to the area as part of our ambitious regeneration programme."

The Italian Gardens redesign was undertaken in 2017 after being awarded a £2.48million grant from the Local Growth Fund and made up part of the town centre regeneration programme.

The regeneration of Weston has seen more than £75million invested into the town centre over the past 10 years to create a vibrant and diverse town focused around living, learning and lifestyle.

Laura Sharman, editor of Local Government News, said: "I am delighted to present this to North Somerset Council as winner of the Street Design Awards.

"We decided to re-launch this award following popular demand from councils which wanted to celebrate best practice.

"Despite managing massive budget cuts, it is fantastic to see councils are still delivering spaces for everyone to enjoy such as successful schemes like this."

The council will continue to deliver improvements to key development sites, positively encourage investment and attract more people to live in the town centre.

Chairman of the West of England Local Enterprise Partnership, Professor Steve West, said it was 'terrific' to see the transformation receiving national recognition.

He added: "We are proud to have supported this fantastic enhancement to the town centre."

The LEP has played a vital role in driving forward economic growth across the country.