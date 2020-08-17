Advanced search

Blagdon business gains global award

PUBLISHED: 07:59 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 07:59 17 August 2020

Staff at the Yeo Valley canteen, (l-r) Tarci Delfino-Orme, Sophie Hunter, Roy Delfino-Orme, Abigail Maddocks, Jessica Shepherd, Kristina Lensbergiene & David Hursley

Staff at the Yeo Valley canteen, (l-r) Tarci Delfino-Orme, Sophie Hunter, Roy Delfino-Orme, Abigail Maddocks, Jessica Shepherd, Kristina Lensbergiene & David Hursley

Archant

Award-winning Yeo Valley Canteen and Organic Garden in Blagdon has been named 2020 Travelers’ Choice and ranked in the top 10 per cent of hospitality businesses.

Millions of reviews were calculated by Tripadvisor in 2019, to find the winner, prior to the pandemic.

It’s a double celebration, as the business has recently reopened to visitors.

Roy Delfino-Orme, front of house manager at Yeo Valley Canteen, said: “It’s a true testament to the outstanding service and quality that all the team here at Yeo provide to our guests.

“It’s been lovely to welcome guests back to the garden and the canteen again.

“We’ve adapted how we do things, including pre-booking and social distancing but we are fortunate to have lots of space, which is made even better when we can see people enjoying it.”

Breakfast is served on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9am to 11am, the organic garden will open Wednesdays and Fridays.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury.

