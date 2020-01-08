Award-winning flower arranger to be missed
PUBLISHED: 18:00 08 January 2020
Archant
A family has released a touching tribute in memory of a 'local legend' who was known for her flower arranging skills in the district.
Rosalind Mizen, of Churchill, won numerous awards for creating beautiful flower displays, which were entered in horticultural shows across the county.
She will be 'sadly missed' by her husband of 58 years, Graham Mizen, as well as her family and friends.
Ros, whose maiden name was Bultitude, died at the age of 79 after a short illness at Weston Hospicecare on December 27.
She lived in Churchill for more than 50 years and had won trophies at shows in Clevedon, Yatton, Nailsea and Hutton during many years of flower arranging in the area.
Ros and Graham got married in 1961 and have three daughters, Helen, Pippa and Ginny, as well as three grandchildren, Becky Ashleigh and Callum.
She also leaves behind three great grandchildren, Charlie, Kyrstal and Alannah.
Her daughter, Helen Walker, said: "Mum enjoyed a passion and delight for showcasing spring daffodils, her favourite flower, as well as sharing her flower arranging skills and knowledge of gardening and plants with her friends and family.
"She was a local legend and so talented and mum will be sadly missed by everyone."
Ros was a member of several societies, including at Sandford and Winscombe garden clubs, Chew Valley and Clevedon flower arranging groups, a Bristol alpine flower association and ceramics club in Castle Cary.
Ros was also known for riding a horse and cart around Churchill and she often competed in spring and summer shows in Yatton, Hutton and Tickenham and has even showcased her flower displays at Wells Cathedral. She had won the Betty Bubb accolade from Clevedon and District Flower Club for the past seven years.
Graham and Helen regularly compete in shows across the district to continue Rosalind's legacy.
Rosalind's family would like to thank those who cared for her during the last few weeks of her life. They would also like to encourage people who want to give a donation in her memory to UK charities Weston Hospicecare and Dogs for the Blind.