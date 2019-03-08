Advanced search

Walking for health group volunteers needed

PUBLISHED: 14:03 01 June 2019

You could take up walking as part of a more active lifestyle.

An award-winning walking group is seeking for volunteers to lead walks in a bid to expand its team.

The North Somerset Health Walks programme is looking for people who enjoy the outdoors, like helping others and those who wish to be more active in their spare time.

A free training day will be held in Clevedon on June 14 and volunteers do not need to have an extensive knowledge of the local area or a high level of fitness.

They need to be able to guide and support small groups and encourage people to be more physically active.

The ever-expanding project won an Inspiration award at the Ramblers Volunteer Awards 2019.

It was recognised that the initiative continues to thrive because of the enthusiasm of the dedicated volunteers.

Since launching 11 years ago, over 6,000 people have enjoyed the programme.

To find out more, contact North Somerset Council on 01275 882731 or email go4life@n-somerset.gov.uk

