Awards given out for architectural excellence in Weston

PUBLISHED: 10:10 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:10 22 January 2020

The winners of Weston Civic Society's awards for architectural excellence.

The winners of Weston Civic Society's awards for architectural excellence.

Weston Civic Society has presented awards for excellence in architecture.

Rosanne Sodzi and Chris Cole, from Christ Church, in Montpelier, were awarded for the restoration of the church spire and for their 'elegant' designs to widen the church entrance.

Chris Kimitri received an accolade for the restoration of the stone pillars and wall at Glencora, in Uphill's Old Church Road.

Tony Coles, of APG Architects was recognised for his 'fine piece of urban renewal' in the conversion of 17-19 Greenfield Place.

Philip Caine, of Studio Architecture, was awarded for Zinovia Court - converting the old Bristol & West building into retail outlets and up-market flats.

Weston's WH Smith building was praised, with supervisor Luke Munday, and manager Anthony Eden receiving awards for the restoration of the historic frontage of the shop.

An award was also presented to Kevin Darke, for the restoration of a 'striking' Art Deco house at 7 Totterdown Lane.

