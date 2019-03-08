Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'Vital' funds needed to sustain school cycle route for winter months

PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 July 2019

The Axbridge-Cheddar Cycleway Walkway. Picture: Harry Mottram

The Axbridge-Cheddar Cycleway Walkway. Picture: Harry Mottram

Harry Mottram

Thousands of pounds is needed to complete repairs to a cycleway which is 'useless' in wet weather.

The Axbridge-Cheddar Cycleway Walkway. Picture: Harry MottramThe Axbridge-Cheddar Cycleway Walkway. Picture: Harry Mottram

A section of the Axbridge-Cheddar Cycle Walkway (ACCW), which is also part of the Strawberry Line, needs up to £12,000-worth of repairs and resurfacing works.

Walkway committee chairman David Parkin said: "Most of the ACCW is in reasonable condition thanks to volunteer work parties, but a narrow section alongside Bristol Water's depot from Fiveways Bridge to Valley Line Industrial Park gets very muddy and flooded.

"It becomes useless as a safe route to school or a reasonable walkway and it is beyond do-it-yourself repair."

Professional scraping back of the surface could cost upwards of £12,000. Recreating crossfall drainage and resurfacing the compacted stone dust is also necessary.

The group responsible for the upkeep of the route said vegetation and ground within Bristol Water's depot would also need to be cleared.

Group treasurer Malcolm Conyers said: "We can fund some of this but we need a widely shared fundraising effort for at least half of it.

"Everyone from individuals to businesses to local authorities should feel able to contribute.

"We are also exploring grant support from appropriate charities.

"The aim is to raise funds over the summer, do the work in the autumn and get the line in top condition before winter weather wrecks it again."

The ACCW has been a public cycle route, and part of The Strawberry Line, for more than 30 years.

It was created through voluntary efforts after a serious road accident where a boy was badly injured while cycling to school.

Although the land is leased from Sedgemoor District Council, neither the district or Somerset County Council contribute to its maintenance.

To donate, visit the Just Giving page or alternatively, businesses and other forms of donations should be made to Malcolm at m.conyers@btinternet.com or David at davidhparkin@gmail.com

Most Read

RNLI crewman hopes to have ‘the best chippy in town’ after opening business

Kevin Phelps outside the newly opened The Jolly Roger.

Russell Vines jailed for death of pensioner in head-on collision

Ruseell Vines. Picture; Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Video footage shows attack in Weston town centre which saw man jailed for 24 years

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Man attacked in Weston street prompts police appeal

Police are appealing for information following an attack in Weston-super-Mare.Picture: Mark Atherton

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

RNLI crewman hopes to have ‘the best chippy in town’ after opening business

Kevin Phelps outside the newly opened The Jolly Roger.

Russell Vines jailed for death of pensioner in head-on collision

Ruseell Vines. Picture; Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Video footage shows attack in Weston town centre which saw man jailed for 24 years

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Man attacked in Weston street prompts police appeal

Police are appealing for information following an attack in Weston-super-Mare.Picture: Mark Atherton

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston open campaign with victory away at Ashton and Backwell

Weston celebrate victory over Ashton and Backwell at the Lancer Scott Stadium

‘Vital’ funds needed to sustain school cycle route for winter months

The Axbridge-Cheddar Cycleway Walkway. Picture: Harry Mottram

Crews race to ‘suspicious’ early morning blaze

Volunteers wanted for new Weston charity shop

Volunteers outside the Weston Samaritans branch in High Street. They are opening a shop on the corner of High Street and Grove Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Dedicated volunteer opens exhibition for RNLI

The jigsaw exhibition was opened by Deputy Mayor James Clayton. Picture: Glyn Hayes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists