'Vital' funds needed to sustain school cycle route for winter months

The Axbridge-Cheddar Cycleway Walkway. Picture: Harry Mottram

Thousands of pounds is needed to complete repairs to a cycleway which is 'useless' in wet weather.

The Axbridge-Cheddar Cycleway Walkway. Picture: Harry Mottram The Axbridge-Cheddar Cycleway Walkway. Picture: Harry Mottram

A section of the Axbridge-Cheddar Cycle Walkway (ACCW), which is also part of the Strawberry Line, needs up to £12,000-worth of repairs and resurfacing works.

Walkway committee chairman David Parkin said: "Most of the ACCW is in reasonable condition thanks to volunteer work parties, but a narrow section alongside Bristol Water's depot from Fiveways Bridge to Valley Line Industrial Park gets very muddy and flooded.

"It becomes useless as a safe route to school or a reasonable walkway and it is beyond do-it-yourself repair."

Professional scraping back of the surface could cost upwards of £12,000. Recreating crossfall drainage and resurfacing the compacted stone dust is also necessary.

The group responsible for the upkeep of the route said vegetation and ground within Bristol Water's depot would also need to be cleared.

Group treasurer Malcolm Conyers said: "We can fund some of this but we need a widely shared fundraising effort for at least half of it.

"Everyone from individuals to businesses to local authorities should feel able to contribute.

"We are also exploring grant support from appropriate charities.

"The aim is to raise funds over the summer, do the work in the autumn and get the line in top condition before winter weather wrecks it again."

The ACCW has been a public cycle route, and part of The Strawberry Line, for more than 30 years.

It was created through voluntary efforts after a serious road accident where a boy was badly injured while cycling to school.

Although the land is leased from Sedgemoor District Council, neither the district or Somerset County Council contribute to its maintenance.

To donate, visit the Just Giving page or alternatively, businesses and other forms of donations should be made to Malcolm at m.conyers@btinternet.com or David at davidhparkin@gmail.com