Civic awards salute inspiring achievements in community

A former mayor, a town councillor and students were given awards for their inspiring achievements in the community.

Accolades were presented by Axbridge mayor Kate Browne and High Sheriff of Somerset Jonnie Halliday.

A number of mayors and mayoresses from Somerset, including Nigel Taylor and Tessa Munt, as well as representatives from Somerset County Council, attended the service.

Cheddar Valley Music Club performed on the day, as well as Axbridge Hand Bell Ringers group.

The procession, including the mayor, High Sheriff, mayor's cadet, town bailiff and councillors, into Saint John the Baptist Church, in The Square, was led by town crier Nigel Scott and John Hawkings, Sergeant at Mace. Students Jessica Cooksey and Marcus Ham, councillor Barbara Wells and former mayor Michael Taylor won awards at the annual event.

