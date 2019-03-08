Town centre Co-op raided by thieves

Vandals broke into a supermarket and stole cigarettes in the early hours of this morning (Monday).

Police were called to reports of a break-in at 3am in Axbridge.

Staff members working at Axbridge Co-op, in The Square, were unable to open to store this morning as normal.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: "Officers were called at around 3am this morning about a break-in at a convenience store in Axbridge.

"Entry was forced into the building and cigarettes have been taken.

"Police enquiries into the incident are continuing.

"Anyone with information is being asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 5219201831."

A spokesman from Co-op hopes witnesses to the criminal raid will come forward and aid the police.

They said: "We take retail crime very seriously and implement a range of measures to both deter criminal activity and to aid convictions.

"We are appealing for anyone with information to come forward to the police."