Father and son walk Virtual London Marathon

PUBLISHED: 17:55 14 October 2020

Joe and Michael Williams walked the virtual London Marathon. Picture: Virgin Money Giving

Joe and Michael Williams walked the virtual London Marathon. Picture: Virgin Money Giving

A father and son who walked the virtual London Marathon raised hundreds of pounds for charity.

Michael and Joe Williams, of Axbridge, walked their race in eight hours and 20 minutes.

Son Joe has raised £350 for Weston Hospicecare.

He said: “Some of the best things happen when good people work together to make the best of difficult circumstances. The London Marathon might have been yet another victim of the sad circumstances of this year, but the organisers and participants together put two fingers up at the pandemic and made it work.

“Most of us might have missed out on that glorious feeling of turning the last corner and seeing the finish in front of us, but in another way the virtual event meant many more could be included in the magic by taking part in their own communities around the world.”

To donate to Joe’s appeal, log on to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?pageId=1204725

