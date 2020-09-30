Father-and-son pair set to take part in virtual London Marathon

Michael and Joe Williams. Picture: Virgin Money Giving Archant

A runner will take part in the first virtual Virgin Money London Marathon to raise money for Weston Hospicecare.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 40th race will take place virtually for the first time – following coronavirus restrictions – on October 4.

Joe Williams will complete the 26.2-mile route in support of the charity, which offers free palliative care to people living with serious illness.

Joe, of Axbridge, will raise cash for the hospice, where his wife works as a community nurse.

The charity provides palliative care to people living with a life-limiting illness both at home and in the hospice at Jackson-Barstow House, in Uphill.

It also supports the individual’s families both before, during and after death.

More than 700 volunteers and 150 dedicated staff work at the hospice, which has been providing vital care to the community for more than three decades and is funded by public donations.

Virtual marathon participants will have 23 hours 59 minutes and 59 seconds from midnight on October 4 to complete the 26.2 miles remotely, which they can choose to run, walk or jog.

Approximately 45,000 runners will take part across the world.

Joe will walk the marathon with his father, Michael Williams. They will follow a route in Hertfordshire, where Michael is based.

Michael will be walking to support Dreams Come True, a national charity which works to fulfil the dreams and grant wishes of children and young adults with serious and life-limiting conditions.

Joe said: “I am very happy to be taking part in the 2020 virtual marathon for Weston Hospicecare.

“They do incredible work in the community and rely on donations to run.

“The pandemic has placed increased pressure on organisations like this – so fundraising activities are vital for them.

“I am also very excited about completing the route with my dad.

“We have always wanted to do a marathon together and the fact that this year’s race will be held remotely will allow us to do that for the first time.”

To donate to Joe’s Virgin Money Giving page, click here.