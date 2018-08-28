Crews tackle house fire

St Mary's Street. Picture: Google Archant

Crews tackled a house fire in Somerset this morning (Wednesday).

Firefighters received a call from a passerby who noticed what appeared to be flames coming from a top floor window of a house in St Mary’s Street in Axbridge.

Three fire engines from Cheddar, Wells and Burnham-on-Sea were mobilised to the incident.

Crews received further calls of flames which were seen coming from the roof.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “On arrival crews confirmed there were no persons in the house and the surrounding properties had also been evacuated.

“Smoke was confirmed to be coming from the first floor of the property and crews set to work with firefighters wearing breathing apparatus to enter the property, one hose reel jet, one safety jet and a thermal imaging camera.

“The fire started in a first floor bedroom and was extinguished at 1.28pm.

“Its cause was accidental.”