Historic maces retired after four centuries 

Published: 3:00 PM October 5, 2021

A pair of historic and extremely valuable Axbridge maces have been retired from duty after almost 400 years.

The symbolic civic instruments were commissioned in 1623 when King James l granted the town its third Charter.

Both maces carry engravings of the Agnus Dei, or Lamb of God, the symbol of Axbridge since at least the medieval period.

Their ceremonial use continued throughout the centuries but in 2008 concerns about their poor condition led the Axbridge Town Trust to seek specialist help.

Town trust chairman, Peter Scott, said: "What makes the Axbridge maces of particular historic interest is that most which pre-date the Commonwealth were destroyed during that turbulent period as they were regarded as symbols of royal power.

"Somehow the Axbridge maces not only survived but also retained their royal coat of arms.

"They have served our town well and we hope plenty of people will now come and see them at King John’s Hunting Lodge Museum here in Axbridge as soon as suitable arrangements can be made."