Pageant festival receives £2k to make event 'a reality'

PUBLISHED: 14:00 23 May 2019

Pageant director John Bailey, Rose McDonald, Pat Filer, Liz Scott and Mike Sartain. Picture: Axbridge CoC

Axbridge Chamber of Commerce

A popular pageant run every 10 years has been gifted £2,000 to make the 2020 event 'possible'.

Axbridge Pageant Festival has been given the amount by the town's chamber of commerce, which was raised by fundraising activities held in the area.

The event will turn Axbridge into an outdoor theatre, where the past 2,000 years of the town's history will be brought to life.

It is attended by around 2,000 people each decade and will be held across three days at the end of August, during the bank holiday weekend.

Pageant artistic director John Bailey said: "Putting on the event is a hugely costly affair, not least finding multiple costumes for the 300 plus people who take part.

"The generous support of Axbridge Chamber of Commerce will play a big part in making next year's event possible."

For more information about the event, visit www.axbridgepageant.org.uk

