Crews called to static caravan blaze

Archant

Fire fighters are tackling a blaze which started in a static caravan but has spread to a nearby barn.

Crews from Chedder and Burnham arrived on the scene at Notting Hill Way, Axbridge just after 5am this morning.

On arrival they found the fire was spreading to an adjacent barn, and requested a further two appliances from Bridgwater attend.

A water carrier was also requested due to insufficient water supplies.

Crews are using two breathing apparatus and three hose reel jets to extinguish the fire and prevent it spreading further.

A telehandler from Clyst St George is also at the scene.

A man suffering from smoke inhalation and minor burns was given oxygen and an ambulance was called.

Crews confirmed asbestos is present within the barn roof, but is not currently involved in the fire and crews used hose reels to keep it cool.