Advanced search

Crews called to static caravan blaze

PUBLISHED: 08:45 01 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:53 01 December 2019

Archant

Fire fighters are tackling a blaze which started in a static caravan but has spread to a nearby barn.

Crews from Chedder and Burnham arrived on the scene at Notting Hill Way, Axbridge just after 5am this morning.

On arrival they found the fire was spreading to an adjacent barn, and requested a further two appliances from Bridgwater attend.

A water carrier was also requested due to insufficient water supplies.

Crews are using two breathing apparatus and three hose reel jets to extinguish the fire and prevent it spreading further.

A telehandler from Clyst St George is also at the scene.

A man suffering from smoke inhalation and minor burns was given oxygen and an ambulance was called.

Crews confirmed asbestos is present within the barn roof, but is not currently involved in the fire and crews used hose reels to keep it cool.

Most Read

Judge chooses not to jail paedophile with 200,000 ‘vile’ indecent images of children

Bristol Crown Court.

Ex-girlfriend faces five years for brutal assault on former lover’s internet date

North Somerset Courthouse.

Teen spared jail despite threatening supermarket staff with a knife

North Somerset Courthouse.

Police hunt wanted Weston man

Terry Marshall Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

PICTURES: Hundreds of people enjoy Weston’s biggest ever Christmas lights switch on

Mayor Mark Canniford and guests switching on the Weston Christmas lights at the Italian Gardens in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Judge chooses not to jail paedophile with 200,000 ‘vile’ indecent images of children

Bristol Crown Court.

Ex-girlfriend faces five years for brutal assault on former lover’s internet date

North Somerset Courthouse.

Teen spared jail despite threatening supermarket staff with a knife

North Somerset Courthouse.

Police hunt wanted Weston man

Terry Marshall Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

PICTURES: Hundreds of people enjoy Weston’s biggest ever Christmas lights switch on

Mayor Mark Canniford and guests switching on the Weston Christmas lights at the Italian Gardens in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Speedway: Somerset Rebels offer deals on season tickets

A sign at the entrance to the Oaktree Arena (pic Lily Newton-Browne)

Crews called to static caravan blaze

Future of Weston General Hospital debated at Protect Our NHS hustings

Suneil Basu (Green Party), Patrick Keating (Lib Dems), John Penrose (Conservatives) and Tim Taylor (Labour) with chairman Mercrury editor Tom Wright. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston fall to defeat in close fought encounter away at Swindon Supermarine

Scott Laird's 13 goals this season have come from six penalties. (Picture: Josh Thomas)

Picture Past: November 28, 1969: ‘Suicidal’ not to have new pool on seafront

Father Christmas was a centre of attraction at the toy fayre held at Hutton schoolroom by the local Parent-Teacher Association. Picture: WESTON MERCURY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists