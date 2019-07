Scout groups compete to win title in raft race competition

Scouts from the district fought to win the Axe Scout District raft race on Saturday.Picture: Jeremy Long (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Almost 30 scout groups from across the South West fought to win a raft race at Weston's Marine Lake on Saturday.

Around 130 members in competing groups put their best paddle forward at the Axe Scout District annual summer race.

Teams designed and built their rafts with the help of scout leaders, and youngsters, aged 10 to 14, battled through 12 heats for a chance to win.

The 1st Locking Scouts retained their title for the second year running, after a day of racing.

Axe Scout District celebrate its 110th anniversary this year and has worked to design a badge to commemorate the occasion.

The group will celebrate the event with a family festival at Weston's Grove Park on September 14, from 11am-5pm.

Tickets, priced £3, are available at www.axescouts.org.uk/product/axefest

